Yonkers, Westhab join forces to aid unsheltered homeless

The city of Yonkers and Westhab have partnered to launch Project Connect, a new pilot program targeting unsheltered homelessness in the city’s downtown.

Project Connect, housed at 100 N. Broadway, is designed to fill a void in current social service programs by conducting outreach to the street homeless population of Yonkers and working with individuals to create short and long-term goals toward ultimately attaining permanent housing.

Members of the initiative’s mobile outreach team survey unhoused individuals, those typically resistant to services, and offer a safe and private space to meet with program staff. Individuals are able to access shower facilities, meals, beds and temporary emergency accommodations while Project Connect staff attempt to connect them with necessary services.

Mayor Mike Spano described the effort as an “innovative pilot program that targets the hard-to-reach homeless who are typically underserved by current conventional social services. With this laser-focused approach, we have an opportunity to meet their needs in real time. Our hope is that Project Connect becomes a model for the county’s Department of Social Services to adopt and provide more sustainable offerings in the future.”

Westhab President and CEO Richard Nightingale said the program “fills a gap in the current system of care for the homeless by delivering zero barrier support to the street homeless while we work on longer-term engagement. Ultimately, the program is about offering hope and the critical first step on the path towards stability.”

Operated by Westhab, Project Connect is funded by the city of Yonkers through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over $2.5 million in grant funding will be used to operate the two-year pilot program.

Project Connect has already engaged over 100 individuals, placed over 15 into shelters and transitioned three individuals into permanent housing.