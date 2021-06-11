Nardelli’s plans expansion in lower Fairfield and Westchester counties

The Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe chain plans to expand throughout lower Fairfield County and into Westchester, beginning with a Norwalk location scheduled to open in the fall.

The family-owned Waterbury company is partnering with franchise owner Matthew Youngs to open the company’s 16th Connecticut location at 345 Main Ave. in Norwalk. Youngs is planning four additional locations over the next six years.

Nardelli’s sole presence in Fairfield is at 100 Newtown Road in Danbury. The company, which was founded in 1922, is focused in Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford Counties.