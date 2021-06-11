David Souder named interim director at UConn Stamford

The University of Connecticut has appointed David Souder as interim director of its Stamford campus, beginning July 1.

Souder is the academic director of the school’s executive MBA program and the Ph.D. coordinator for the management department. He previously held the titles of interim dean and associate dean for graduate programs in the UConn School of Business.

Souder succeeds Terrence Cheng, who was named as president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

“David is an experienced leader at UConn who has held a variety of administrative positions. I look forward to working with him to steward the Stamford campus while we prepare for a national search for the next director,” said UConn Provost Carl Lejuez.