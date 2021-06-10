IBM tells U.S. employees to return to office in September

IBM has informed its U.S. workforce that they will be expected back in their offices during the week of Sept. 7.

According to a CNBC report, Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux issued an internal memo that stated the Armonk-headquartered company is working on protocols to enable fully vaccinated employees to work without masks.

The company is also putting together health and safety protocols to cover business travel and meetings with clients from outside the company.

The memo didn’t state if employees would be given the opportunity to continue in a remote work capacity, only noting that IBM has “long-established practices and policies supporting work-life balance which will continue as we return to the office.”

The mandate only applies to the U.S. workforce – IBM has offices in 175 countries.