Nine new retail tenants coming to Danbury Fair mall

Phil Hall
The Danbury Fair mall has announced the upcoming arrival of nine retail tenants for the second half of the year.

The mall has begun site construction for Shake Shack and LongHorn Steakhouse, two restaurant chains that are new to the Danbury market. The mall is also preparing to add Athleta, Barbarie’s Black Angus Grill, Fitness Evolution, Charming Charlie, FYE, Newbury Comics and Urban Outfitters to its tenant lineup later this year.

“As the retail industry evolves, Danbury Fair continues to be a must-have location for successful retailers and brands,” said Maura Ruby, senior property manager, Danbury Fair. “Retailers continue to tell us, and show us by signing leases, they don’t have to be in every center – just the best centers. And Danbury Fair is certainly one of the very best.”

