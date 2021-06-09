CT House passes bipartisan $46.4B biennial budget; filibuster looming over cannabis bill

The Connecticut House approved a $46.4 billion two-year state budget early Wednesday morning, while the Senate passed Gov. Ned Lamont’s highway usage tax on large commercial trucks, as the General Assembly’s regular session counts down to its conclusion at midnight today.

Meanwhile, the legislation passed by the House on Tuesday morning to legalize recreational marijuana is facing a potential filibuster by House Republicans over a provision that is no longer in the bill.

Senate Bill 1118 would allow the buying and possession of marijuana at age 21, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Consumers would be legally allowed to possess 1.5 ounces and another 5 ounces in their homes or in a locked vehicle.

It originally included a provision that “a former backer of a producer may apply to the department for a provisional cultivator license and subsequently a final cultivator license without being subject to a lottery.”

That language – which was dropped by the Senate before its 19-17 vote – was seen as being unfairly advantageous to that unnamed entity.

But House Republican leader Vincent Candelora (North Branford) is calling for an investigation into why the provision was included in the first place, arguing that the House should not consider the bill before the session ends and threatening a filibuster. Should the latter occur, the Senate would need to reconvene and vote again on the measure.

In the meantime, 22 of the House’s 53 Republicans joined 94 Democrats in approving the state budget, 116-31; it now heads to the Senate. It is the state’s first bipartisan budget since 2018.

The new budget calls for spending $22.7 billion in the fiscal year starting July 1 – an increase of 2.6% – and $23.6 billion the following fiscal year, a 3.9% increase.

It does not dip into Connecticut’s $3.1 billion-plus rainy day fund, meaning that roughly $1.4 billion will be distributed to the municipal teachers’ pension fund.

Under state law, any amount in the rainy day fund over 15% of Connecticut’s general fund appropriation automatically must be used to pay down pension obligations to either the state employees’ pension or the teachers’; State Treasurer Shawn Wooden told the Business Journal that, since $61.6 million was paid to the state employees last year, this year’s overrun would go to the teachers.

As Lamont promised, there are no new major tax increases in the budget.

However, both houses of the General Assembly approved House Bill 6688, which would levy a so-called “highway tax” on large trucks. The House passed it yesterday afternoon, 88-59, followed by the Senate Wednesday morning, 22-14.

The bill establishes fees starting at 2.5 cents per mile for vehicles weighing 26,000 to 28,000 pounds, and gradually increasing to 17.5 cents per mile for those weighing over 80,000 pounds. It would also apply to all state roads, not only highways, starting in January.

The budget also increases the state Earned Income Tax Credit from 23% of the federal EITC to 30.5%, bringing the total refunds to working poor households to approximately $158 million.

The restaurant industry, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, is receiving another $7 million in aid.

Municipal aid remains dependent on a two-year bond package, which may or may not be voted upon Wednesday. House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) has reportedly indicated that the General Assembly is considering setting aside nearly $175 million per year for five years for towns and cities, though further details were not available.