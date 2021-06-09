Home Food & Beverage Imported food retailer 845ExoticSnacks opens store at Crystal Run Galleria

Phil Hall
845ExoticSnacks, a retailer featuring candies, snacks, cookies, sodas and cereals from around the world, has opened a second location at the Crystal Run Galleria mall in Middletown.

A selection of Asian soft drinks from 845ExoticSnacks.

Joshua Morales opened the first 845ExoticSnacks store at 120 Center St. in Ellenville in early 2020. The retailer’s selection includes well-known U.S. brands that introduced distinctive flavors to meet the snacking tastes of overseas markets, including a spicy crayfish flavored version of Lay’s potato chips sold in Asian countries and 7-Up and Fanta soda with flavors unique to the European markets.

The retailer also has a selection of limited edition items that were briefly available in the North American grocery stores, including a Cap’n Crunch Blueberry Pancake Crunch cereal sold in Canada.

845ExoticSnacks had its soft opening on June 2 and a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 18.

