Imported food retailer 845ExoticSnacks opens store at Crystal Run Galleria

845ExoticSnacks, a retailer featuring candies, snacks, cookies, sodas and cereals from around the world, has opened a second location at the Crystal Run Galleria mall in Middletown.

Joshua Morales opened the first 845ExoticSnacks store at 120 Center St. in Ellenville in early 2020. The retailer’s selection includes well-known U.S. brands that introduced distinctive flavors to meet the snacking tastes of overseas markets, including a spicy crayfish flavored version of Lay’s potato chips sold in Asian countries and 7-Up and Fanta soda with flavors unique to the European markets.

The retailer also has a selection of limited edition items that were briefly available in the North American grocery stores, including a Cap’n Crunch Blueberry Pancake Crunch cereal sold in Canada.

845ExoticSnacks had its soft opening on June 2 and a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 18.