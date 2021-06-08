WMCHealth receives TD, KeyBank grants for ‘long Covid’ treatment program

WMCHealth has received two grants to support its post-Covid-19 recovery program, which provides care to patients who develop and experience persistent health problems following infection with the virus, a condition often called long Covid.

The grants are from the TD Charitable Foundation and the KeyBank Foundation, in the amounts of $25,000 and $10,000, respectively.

The program is based on the Westchester Medical Center campus in Valhalla, and said it is one of the first of its kind in the country.

So far, the program has served several hundred patients, and the need for it persists.

“WMCHealth’s post-Covid-19 recovery program has cared for more than 200 patients since the program’s official launch in the fall of 2020 and more are entering the program every week,” said Dr. Gary Rogg, co-leader of the program. “Our goal is to help as many people as we can and the grants from the TD Charitable Foundation and KeyBank Foundation will assist in that effort.”

The program helps patients gain access to doctors and specialists in a variety of disciplines, including primary care, pulmonology, cardiology, nephrology, mental and emotional health and radiology, among others. The doctors are experienced in treating patients who have or have had Covid-19.

The funding will provide for a clinical patient navigator, who will help patients in their treatment and assist them in making care plans.

Individuals can schedule an appointment for an evaluation with the program by filling out an online form.