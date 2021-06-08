Newmark completes four lease transactions at Stamford building

Newmark has completed four office lease transactions totaling 9,826 square feet at One Dock St. in Stamford.

Merrimac Corp. – which invests in hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, and direct real estate – is the newest addition to the 90,000-square-foot loft office property, along with the renewal of American Century Investments, the expansion for Amherst Pierpont and a new lease to My Accountant.

Newmark Associate Director Jack McDermott and Senior Managing Director Tim Rorick represented the landlord, Prima Property Partners and Juster Properties, in the transactions.

According to Newmark Research, the number of Covid-related relocations into the Fairfield County market continued to grow this quarter. On average, Fairfield County records approximately 40,000 square feet of relocations from New York City per year, but in the last 12 months, relocations from the city have totaled approximately 250,000 square feet across 20 deals.