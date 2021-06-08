CT Senate narrowly passes recreational marijuana bill

The Connecticut state Senate narrowly voted in favor of recreational marijuana early Tuesday morning, bringing the state one step closer to joining neighboring New York and Massachusetts, along with 15 other states.

The Senate’s 19-17 approval means the bill will now go to the House; a vote there is expected to take place by midnight. Although Democrats have a 97-54 majority there, approval remains uncertain as various lawmakers continue to wrestle with concerns about public safety, law enforcement and whether the measure would truly hamper illegal sales, as Gov. Ned Lamont and other supporters maintain.

Six Democrats – including Alex Kasser of Greenwich and Dennis Bradley of Bridgeport – voted against the bill, along with 11 of 12 Republicans; only Kevin Witkos (Canton) voted in favor of it.

Senate Bill 1118 would allow the buying and possession of marijuana at age 21, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Consumers would be legally allowed to possess 1.5 ounces and another 5 ounces in their homes or in a locked vehicle.

Retail sale of marijuana is not expected until May 2022. To obtain a license, applicants would pay $1,000 to enter a lottery; if selected, they would pay $3 million for a license.

Social equity licensees – those which are at least 65% owned by someone living in a community negatively affected by the war on drugs – would receive a 50% discount on license fees for the first three years of renewals.

Medical marijuana producers would also be allowed to enter the lottery for the same $3 million fee.

Lamont applauded the Senate vote.

“The war on cannabis, which was at its core a war on people in Black and Brown communities, not only caused injustices and increased disparities in our state, it did little to protect public health and safety,” he said. “That’s why I introduced a bill and worked hard with our partners in the legislature to create a comprehensive framework for a securely regulated market that prioritizes public health, public safety, social justice, and equity.”

The legislation “will help eliminate the dangerous, unregulated market and support a new growing sector of our economy, which will lead to jobs and growth,” Lamont continued. “This measure is comprehensive, protects our children and the most vulnerable in our communities, and will be viewed as a national model for regulating the adult-use cannabis marketplace.”

State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield), who voted against the measure, said it was “full of irony.”

“On one hand we will be legalizing a federal class one narcotic, technically a banned controlled substance,” he said, “while on the other we congratulate ourselves on banning flavored vaping and tobacco because it causes widespread harm to our children and residents.”

“We implore and preach against drunk and distracted driving to keep our roads safe, but we do not listen to law enforcement’s perspective and strong opposition to legalizing marijuana for public safety,” Hwang said. “The public will be able to readily access this federally illegal substance with no way to test for how ‘under the influence’ they are when driving or at work.

“The potency of this drug can vary greatly within a particular lot or product,” he added. “Also, the problems that this legislation will cause far outpace the investment in this bill’s language to addiction services.”