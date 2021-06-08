Bright Stars Academy Daycare acquires third Bridgeport facility for $700K

Bright Stars Academy Daycare LLC has bought a commercial property at 142 Thompson St. in Bridgeport for $700,000.

The property – a 5,000-square-foot, one-story building on a 0.65-acre parcel – was owned and occupied by Bonvini Dental Laboratory since its 1974 construction.

It will be the third daycare facility in Bridgeport for Bright Stars Academy, which operates sites at 789 Fairfield Ave. and 2004 E. Main St. The company was founded in 2014 and provides services for infants, toddlers and preschool-age children.

Angel Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport, facilitated the transaction.