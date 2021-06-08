UConn mandates students receive Covid vaccinations ahead of in-person campus activities

The University of Connecticut is requiring students be vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to any in-person activity on campus this fall.

UConn interim President Andrew Agwunobi announced the mandate in an email to the UConn community, stating the board of trustees voted on the decision “following a recommendation of the university administration.”

While adding that exemptions could be obtained “for medical and other reasons,” Agwunobi stressed that vaccines were now widely available and urged students to get vaccinated.

“The goal of this policy is to help safeguard health and wellness on our campuses and in our communities by reducing the risk that the virus will be transmitted and cause illness, particularly in high-density congregant settings such as residence halls, dining halls and classrooms,” he said.

“This policy is similar to those adopted at numerous other public and private institutions of higher education in the region and elsewhere to protect public health.”