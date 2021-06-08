Volkswagen of Nanuet becomes Rockland County’s newest auto dealer

Volkswagen of Nanuet, the latest entrant in Rockland County’s auto dealership scene, had its grand opening ceremony on June 5 in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The dealership at 6 Hutton Ave. in Clarkstown occupies the 30,000-square-foot property that was formerly the site of a Bob’s Discount Furniture retail outlet.

“Adding the Volkwagen dealership is great for the residents, great for Rockland County and great for the region,” said Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann. “I’m just delighted that the folks at Volkswagen had the confidence to invest in the town of Clarkstown.”



(Video courtesy of the Town of Clarkstown.)