Home In the Valley Volkswagen of Nanuet becomes Rockland County’s newest auto dealer

Volkswagen of Nanuet becomes Rockland County’s newest auto dealer

By
Phil Hall
-

Volkswagen of Nanuet, the latest entrant in Rockland County’s auto dealership scene, had its grand opening ceremony on June 5 in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at Volkswagen of Nanuet. Photo courtesy of Town of Clarkstown

The dealership at 6 Hutton Ave. in Clarkstown occupies the 30,000-square-foot property that was formerly the site of a Bob’s Discount Furniture retail outlet.

“Adding the Volkwagen dealership is great for the residents, great for Rockland County and great for the region,” said Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann. “I’m just delighted that the folks at Volkswagen had the confidence to invest in the town of Clarkstown.”


(Video courtesy of the Town of Clarkstown.)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here