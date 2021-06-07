Most Covid restrictions in NY to be lifted when 70% are vaccinated

When 70% of all New Yorkers age 18 and over have received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo did not say just when that might be, but as of June 5, 56.5% of all New Yorkers had received at least one vaccine dose. New Yorkers who were fully protected with a complete vaccine series totaled 47.8%.

When state mandates are lifted, specific guidelines for specific business sectors such as capacity restrictions, social distancing and protocols for cleaning and disinfection will become optional.

After state restrictions are lifted, people who have not been vaccinated will still be responsible for maintaining proper social distancing of 6 feet and wearing a mask and otherwise following guidance issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“With numbers (of Covid cases) trending at record lows, it is clear that the vaccine is effective and that it is an invaluable tool against the virus,” Cuomo said. “While we have come so far it is still imperative that those who have not received the vaccine do so, so that they may enjoy the state’s reimagined reopening to the fullest extent possible.”

While announcing the benchmark for eliminating restrictions, Cuomo also reminded businesses that current health guidelines still apply across most commercial and social settings, including: