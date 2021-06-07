Take the Pace survey and then find out what other business owners think

Take the Pace survey and then find out what other business owners...

Most businesses large and-small faced unique, and in some cases, epic challenges during the pandemic.

Whether it was a shift to remote working, keeping employees safe, finding new revenue streams, tracking down inventory or simply keeping the business afloat, the story about the degree to which some struggled and others thrived is still being told.

There are many important questions that every business owner is interested in, including:

How did downstate New York businesses fare during the pandemic?

What are businesses plans for moving forward?

To what degree will businesses maintain remote working?

Will businesses keep the same amount of commercial office space?

What procedures will businesses maintain in a post pandemic?

What percentage of businesses plan to mandate vaccines for workers?

Will business emerge stronger or weaker after the pandemic?

The Lubin School of Business at Pace University is teaming up with The Business Council of New York State, The Business Council of Westchester and Westfair Publications on the Pace Business Poll to better understand how businesses – many of them at the epicenter of a global pandemic – adapted, pivoted and survived during unprecedented times.

There’s still time for you to be part of the story. It’s not too late to take part in the Pace Business Poll by clicking here. Help provide valuable insights so that we can all better understand the downstate economic climate during such a difficult period. The poll closes on June 10.

After this initial survey, the results of the poll will be published. The poll will return in the fall with another survey about the economic recovery, the return to work and other important areas of interest to business leaders.

The data collection will be useful to business owners, policymakers, educators and job-seekers.

Take the poll before June 10 to receive the results and be invited to participate in the next one.