DeCicco & Sons sets late 2021 start for construction at Edge-on-Hudson

A year after announcing that it would build its 11th DeCicco & Sons market at the Edge-on-Hudson mixed-use development in Sleepy Hollow, the grocer on Monday said that construction for the market will begin late this year with an opening set for 2022.

The Sleepy Hollow Planning Board completed the resolution for the market at Edge-on-Hudson, which is on the former General Motors plant property, on March 18. Since then, the company has completed the necessary preparatory work to go through with construction.

“We’re grateful to have received approval for construction of what we feel will be one of our finest markets to date in Westchester County,” said John DeCicco Jr., CEO of DeCicco & Sons.

“Sleepy Hollow and the new Edge-on-Hudson mixed-use community along the waterfront make for a compelling location and we’re excited to be a part of all that’s happening in the village.”

Adjacent to the market, a 10,000-square-foot retail space was also approved that includes 5,000 square feet for a pharmacy.

The market will be roughly 30,000 square feet in total and will include a beer and wine cafe on the second level along with a food court on the top level.

The building will be LEED certified and partially use reclaimed materials for construction.

There are 1,177 units of housing planned for Edge-on-Hudson – a mix of apartments, condominiums and townhomes developed by Hines and Toll Brothers. Some units are already available for sale, but are not yet move-in ready. Apartment rentals, according to Edge-on-Hudson, are set to begin opening in the coming months.

Much more space is reserved for retail, too, with about 135,000 square feet delineated in total. Also, 35,000 square feet is designated for office space, and a 140-room waterfront hotel is also proposed. The developers are seeking potential retailers and hoteliers for the spaces.