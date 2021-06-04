Passport Parking app launches in Larchmont

Visitors to Larchmont will now be able to pay for parking directly from their phones through the app Passport Parking.

The app is free and can be used at over 1,300 parking spaces across the village. Unlike metered parking, through use of the app, users can add time to their space remotely and contact-free.

Users can also move between two-hour parking zones within the village without having to start a new parking session.

Other Westchester municipalities already using the platform include White Plains, Rye and Pelham.

“Larchmont has a vibrant downtown that attracts numerous residents and visitors,” said Mayor Lorraine Walsh. “The Passport Parking app improves the parking experience by giving drivers a convenient and easy payment option anytime they explore the area.”

Long-term parking also utilizes Passport services through its digital permitting system.

The app is available for iOS and Android, and the service can also be accessed online at the Passport Parking website.