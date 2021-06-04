Greetings from Hartford HealthCare

My 33,000 colleagues and I could not be more proud to help create Fairfield County’s bright future. Since St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport became part of Hartford HealthCare in October 2019, we have been working hard to provide access to more medical expertise in more convenient locations across this great county.

We believe that our role is to improve the health and healing of everyone in the region — so that all people can live their healthiest lives. That commitment requires investment and continual reinvestment in the livelihoods of Fairfield County’s business, civic and social service communities.

That’s why we’re investing in expertise, attracting world-class physicians who are eager to do their life’s work in Fairfield County. Hartford HealthCare’s Institute model of care aligns the efforts of experts across our system to deliver seamless services for heart and vascular disease, cancer care, the neurosciences, orthopaedics, urology and kidney specialties and behavioral health services.

We take our commitment to the underserved seriously, expanding St. Vincent’s respected tradition of mission-related work into new areas and programs. We provide robust health and wellness information on all media in Spanish, offer community clinics to those who lack ready access to care, and support local charitable and service organizations. Our experts have consistently and frequently been called upon to provide timely and accurate advice for people troubled by this global health crisis and looking for sources of reliable information. In print, online and on the air, we are proud to be that source.

Throughout the pandemic, we have had an even deeper opportunity to serve. Through our colleagues’ efforts in Fairfield County, Hartford HealthCare provided more than 90,000 COVID-19 tests, and has administered more than 30,000 vaccines. At St. Vincent’s we cared for more than 1,240 hospitalized COVID patients — one of Connecticut’s most hard-hit areas in the first months of the pandemic. We were the first health system in the nation to partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide vaccinations using the U.S. government’s new vaccination vehicle.

It is our privilege and our calling to serve. Our healthcare heroes have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with residents and community partners through these 15 long months, offering hope and healing. Now, we continue that hard work even as we look forward.

Because we don’t want to go “back to normal.” We must aim for a greater goal, a higher aspiration. We want Fairfield County to have a health system that is better than normal — investing in its region, attracting top talent, addressing inequities in healthcare, creating jobs, and serving as a catalyst for forward movement.

That’s why we are proud to be the name sponsor of the new amphitheater at Harbor Yard. Far beyond the concerts and events that will help breathe vitality into Connecticut’s largest city, the venue will be an economic driver, a source of pride and a unique space for health-related community events.

Thank you, Fairfield County, for welcoming Hartford HealthCare into this region as we have added services and enhanced programs. It is an honor to serve you — and be a true part, and partner, in your future.

Wishing you health and safety,

Jeffrey A. Flaks

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hartford HealthCare