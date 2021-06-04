CT investing $7.7M to expand Youth Employment Program

The state is investing $7.7 million to expand the Connecticut Youth Employment Program, which provides year-round employment opportunities for young people with community-based agencies across Connecticut.

In addition to the state’s $5 million allocation for the program, $2.5 million is coming from Connecticut’s portion of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Youth Employment and Training Collaboration, a partnership between the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, is also being funded at $710,000.

“The Youth Employment Program helps our young people gain employment during this difficult time and experience the working world,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “That’s a win, not only for our economy but our future workforce, young jobseekers, and businesses as well.

“Each year through this program, hundreds of businesses in our state get thousands of hours of subsidized work and the chance to mentor or coach tomorrow’s leaders,” the governor continued. “Our youth employment programs are an excellent way to start the next generation of workers on a meaningful career path, while also putting dollars in their pockets.”

“This program offers meaningful job opportunities to young people, helping them build networks, gain experience, and improve their resumes,” Connecticut Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said. “It is our hope that this program will also introduce young people to the important work being done on the ground by our community health partners, and open new career opportunities for them.”

The Connecticut Youth Employment program runs year-round and is implemented by the state’s five Workforce Development Boards to increase youth leadership, improve job readiness, and improve economic stability.

The 2020 program year was funded at just over $7.6 million and served more than 2,300 young people through December.

The additional funding will provide mental health trainings for youth workers and case managers, and expand support services like transportation and food assistance. The program will expand youth peer mentors, youth outreach, and employer engagement specialists to remove barriers to participation – especially for marginalized youth – and build in equity and inclusion.

Some opportunities include: