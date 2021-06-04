CT launches independent review of disparities in state contracting

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services, in consultation with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, to seek an independent study that will thoroughly review state contracting practices.

The review is intended to determine whether women- and minority-owned businesses are underutilized in state contracting, and whether there are any unintentional institutional, procedural, or financial barriers that prevent small contractors — including those owned by women, minorities, or people with disabilities — from fully participating in the process.

Lamont said that such a review can help shine a light on whether there are any hurdles that create opportunity gaps in the ways the state seeks vendors to perform public services.

“Regularly conducting disparity studies is not only considered to be a national best practice, but it is simply the right thing to do,” the governor said.

“We must do everything we can to understand the extent to which there is underutilization of women- and minority-owned businesses in state contracting,” he added, “and if so, to ensure that businesses have access to networking, mentoring, and training activities that improve their awareness of and access to opportunities to do business with the state. This disparity study will help us achieve that important goal.”

The Department of Administrative Services has issued an RFP seeking independent firms to conduct the study. Those interested in participating must submit proposals to the state by July 2.