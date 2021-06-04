Yorktown Jewish Center closing after 68 years

Citing declining membership and finances, the Yorktown Jewish Center is closing at the end of the month after 68 years.

According to Coldwell Banker, which has listed the property at 2966 Crompond Road at $2.7 million, the 17,120-square-foot, two-level building was fully renovated through 2007.

Its paved parking lot has 66 spaces and the building is connected to municipal water and sewer.

The Jewish Center had just two rabbis since its 1952 opening. Rabbi Stanley Urbas retired in 2006 and became a Rabbi Emeritus. Rabbi Seth Sternstein will retire upon the closing of the center.