New Rochelle’s Durante Rentals enters agreement with operating engineers union

Durante Rentals, the construction equipment rental firm based in New Rochelle, has reached an agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers.

All Durante Rentals hourly operational staff working within the five boroughs of New York City have joined the IUOE’s Manhattan-based Local 15C.

The Local 15 trade union represents over 5,000 construction industry workers who help build and maintain New York City’s heavy civil construction sites, high-rise buildings, government, and municipal projects.

The IUOE is a 400,000-member trade union representing construction workers primarily employed as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors, drivers, and stationary engineers.

“Construction activity is currently booming in New York City and is expected to significantly increase with the passing of an infrastructure bill,” said Steve Durante, chief of sales at the New Rochelle firm. “No other city possesses the infrastructure we have here and unionization allows us to play a key role in its development.”