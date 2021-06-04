Frontier brings in two new executives

Norwalk-headquartered Frontier Communications Parent Inc. has announced the hiring of Scott Beasley as chief financial officer and John Harrobin as executive vice president, consumer.

Beasley was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Arcosa Inc., a provider of infrastructure products and solutions. He previously served as vice president of corporate strategic planning and later as group CFO at Arcosa’s predecessor company, Trinity Industries. He replaces Sheldon Bruha, who will be leaving Frontier on June 14.

Harrobin will be responsible for Frontier’s consumer business, including products, marketing, digital analytics, sales/distribution and go-to-market strategy.

He was formerly chief marketing officer at Audible, the global content technology and entertainment subsidiary of Amazon; earlier in his career he was at Verizon Wireless, joining the company as a senior product manager and rising through the ranks to become chief marketing officer.