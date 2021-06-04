Threatened strike by workers at group homes for disabled is averted

Another threatened strike by health care workers has been averted.

Gov. Ned Lamont and the union representing workers at group homes for the disabled reached a tentative agreement last night. At issue were higher pay and improved benefits.

Some 2,100 members of SEIU District 1199 New England were set to strike this morning at over 200 sites around the state. Some group home operators reportedly had started to transfer residents to nursing homes or their family’s homes as they braced for the work stoppage.

The union announced this morning that the agreement involves a $184 million state funding package for the next two years.

“We believe this additional funding will resolve the open contracts,” SEIU District 1199 President Rob Baril said. “We have made substantial progress toward our goals for a $20 minimum wage, with major progress on retirement and other benefits. This is a great victory for racial and economic justice for the majority of Black and Latina women who make up this workforce of caregivers. All strike notices have been immediately withdrawn.”

“This is an important agreement which represents my administration’s commitment to respecting the collective bargaining and negotiation process, while also ensuring those in the care of these homes are receiving the services they need,” Lamont said. “This agreement is a positive step forward for the workers as they will receive pay increases and more support.”

Last month, four-year agreement was reached between the state and SEIU District 1199 involving workers at 26 nursing homes, averting another threatened strike.