Yonkers Raceway to welcome back spectators; Rally held for full casino license at Empire City

Yonkers Raceway, part of the MGM Resorts Empire City Casino complex in Yonkers, will welcome back spectators on June 9.

Harness races have been taking place at the track since June 22 of last year but without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions. There will be reduced capacity to ensure social distancing.

Ed Domingo, senior vice president and CFO for the MGM Resorts Northeast Group, said: “We are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment at the racetrack, as we have done on our gaming floor, and we look forward to welcoming our racing fans back.”

The races take place Monday through Friday with post time at 7:15 p.m. Empire City itself operates daily from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The announcement about reopening the raceway to spectators came a day after a rally by the alliance “A Sure Bet for New York’s Future” was held to show support for the casino being given a full gaming license by New York state.

Membership in the alliance has reached more than 60 labor unions, community organizations and businesses.

Among those speaking at a news conference held in conjunction with the rally were: Thomas Carey, president of the Westchester-Putnam Central Labor Body; Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester; Marlene Cintron, president of the Bronx Overall Economic Development Corp.; Lisa Sorin, president of The New Bronx Chamber of Commerce; Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins; and Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

“Lawmakers can bring tens of thousands of jobs to the region, and all they need to do is allow Empire City to operate with a full license,” Carey said.

“We are just days from the conclusion to the current legislative session,” Gordon noted. “That is how much time legislators have to prove to their constituents that their priorities are Albany’s priorities.

“It is time for elected leaders to move forward with establishing a definitive RFI process, which is a common-sense solution to the jobs crisis plaguing this region,” she added.

“This region’s comeback story is still being written, but the next few days are critical,” remarked Patterson-Howard. “That starts with allowing Empire City to develop into a full-scale casino so we can create new careers for thousands of people, including Mount Vernon residents.”