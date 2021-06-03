WESTCHESTER BUSINESS CENTER (WBC) OPENS NEW LOCATION AT CHAPPAQUA CROSSING

Professional and Private Office Spaces Providing the Right Solution for Every Type of Business.

After years of success operating Westchester Business Center’s highly regarded main location in downtown White Plains, the team is thrilled to share the news of an additional location opening in Northern Westchester at Chappaqua Crossing this summer.

Chappaqua Crossing is an ideal location to expand the WBC brand given the attractive setting in the recently refurbished Readers Digest Headquarters. It has easy highway access from the Saw Mill Parkway and many available amenities including a Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, and Life Time Fitness all on the property.

Westchester Business Center offers a variety of office solutions for businesses seeking flexible office space for individuals or teams, co-working spaces, day offices and conference rooms, as well as virtual office services. Their current White Plains location has been a home for many Westchester based business professionals providing them with the flexible office space, service and technology they have needed for over 18 years.

This announcement is coming at an extremely relevant time as many businesses emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic are either looking to downsize or work closer to home after moving back to the suburbs. As COVID-19 hit New York State exceptionally hard this past year, Westchester Business Center has provided a perfect space for those businesses that are transitioning as well as new businesses just looking to get their feet off the ground.

This new location will boast a total of 29 office spaces, 10 coworking spaces, a Zoom room, a therapy room and provide other essential business amenities such as conference rooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and administrative services. There is also a gym and full service cafeteria in the building.

The sales offices at both locations are currently open, and memberships are available. To schedule a tour, reserve your space or learn about Westchester Business Center, visit www.Westchester.Business or call 914-304-4000 and ask to speak with Kris.