13 Fairfield and Westchester companies make the Fortune 500

Nine Fairfield County and four Westchester companies are included in the latest Fortune 500 rankings.

None of them cracked the Top 10, which were Walmart, taking the top spot for the ninth consecutive year, with $4.5 trillion in revenue. It was followed by Amazon.com; Apple; CVS Health; UnitedHealth Group; Berkshire Hathaway; McKesson; AmerisourceBergen; Alphabet; and Exxon Mobil.

The 67th annual list of the largest corporations in the U.S., ranked by revenue for the 2020 fiscal year, had a revenue threshold of $5.4 billion, down 5% from last year.

In total, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $13.8 trillion in revenues (down 3%), $859 billion in profits (down 30%), $32.7 trillion in market value (up 60%), and employ 29.1 million people worldwide. In addition, 41 companies on this year’s list are led by women CEOs, which Fortune magazine said marks an all-time high.

Leading Fairfield County was Stamford’s Charter Communications at #64, up seven spots from 2020, followed by the same city’s Synchrony Financial (#187, down 17); Greenwich’s XPO Logistics (#190, up 6); Norwalk’s EMCOR Group (#344, unchanged); Stamford’s United Rentals (#352, down 12); Greenwich’s W.R. Berkley (#372, up 30); and Norwalk’s Frontier Communications (#402, down 9), Xerox Holdings (#415, down 68), and Booking Holdings (#424, down 214).

Connecticut’s highest ranking went to Bloomfield’s Cigna, unchanged at #13.

In Westchester, Armonk’s IBM led the way at #38 (unchanged), followed by Purchase’s PepsiCo (#51, down 3), Mastercard (#191, up 19) and Tarrytown’s Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (#405, up 45).

New York state’s highest ranking went to Manhattan’s JPMorgan Chase (#17, up 1).

As part of Fortune’s “Measure Up” partnership with Refinitiv, the global provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, the list now includes a Diversity and Inclusion report online. Microsoft (#15 overall) was deemed the leader when it comes to “most progressive companies on racial inclusion,” followed by Centene (#24), Target (#30), Gap (#221), and Biogen (#228).

“A year ago, companies made a promise to end racial injustice in the workplace and broader society,” remarked David Craig, group head of data and analytics at LSEG and CEO, Refinitiv. “To keep that promise, companies will need courage in sharing with the world a picture of what they look like today. From this starting point we can make real progress, as they say ‘what gets measured gets managed.’

“U.S. companies lead the world when it comes to collecting data on their employees’ race and ethnicity,” Craig said. “Through this partnership, and Refinitiv’s own ESG data and analytics, we have developed a standard taxonomy to help simplify disclosure and give investors, customers and employees the information they now seek to measure progress.”