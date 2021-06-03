Benchmark Senior Living expands Meadow Ridge complex in Redding

Benchmark Senior Living has begun construction on a new assisted living neighborhood at its 136-acre Meadow Ridge development in Redding.

The new assisted living neighborhood will feature 20 one- and two-bedroom apartments capable of serving up to 28 residents, along with a restaurant-style dining room, recreation room, living area, card room and parlor, library and two secure outdoor patios.

It will occupy two floors in the community’s Spruce Building and is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

The new development is designed to create space for Meadow Ridge’s new Mind & Memory Care neighborhood.

“Over the last decade, we’ve seen increased demand for secure and specialized care for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Chris Barstein, executive director of Meadow Ridge. “We are excited to expand our residents’ services to include assisted living for those with memory impairment.”