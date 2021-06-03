Home Government IBM creates cybersecurity center for federal agencies

IBM creates cybersecurity center for federal agencies

Phil Hall
IBM has launched a cybersecurity facility to assist federal agencies facing internet-borne assaults.

cyberattacks IBMThe IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity will be based in Washington, D.C., and will be staffed with former government officials with cybersecurity expertise.

The Armonk-headquartered company pointed to recent incidents including the SolarWinds and the Colonial Pipeline attacks as evidence of ongoing danger against critical infrastructure.

It also noted a 2021 survey that found ransomware accounted for 33% of the attacks on government organizations in 2020.

“IBM is committed to helping our U.S. Federal government customers meet cybersecurity modernization requirements – both for current and future threats,” said Stephen LaFleche, IBM’s general manager for the public and federal market.

“Hybrid cloud environments can provide an opportunity to implement new technologies and techniques, like a zero trust framework and advanced encryption – while helping make the government more accessible and easier for citizens work with.”

