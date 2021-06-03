Xerox acquires California-based Document Systems

Xerox has acquired Document Systems, a document services provider serving the small and midsize business market in Southern California. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Document Systems will become part of Xerox Business Solutions, aligned to the XBS West region, and provide Xerox solutions targeted at SMBs that support collaboration, communication, remote IT support, security, and automation.

This marks the Norwalk-headquartered Xerox’s third acquisition in North America over the last year, following the purchase of Groupe CT last month and Digitex in March 2020 to expand to the eastern and western Canadian markets, respectively.