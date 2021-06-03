Speakeasy AI names industry expert new chief operating officer

Old Greenwich-based conversational artificial intelligence and automation service Speakeasy AI announced that Paulo Barrett is the company’s new chief operating officer.

Previously, he was chief operating officer at Creative Virtual, a London company focusing on virtual agents, AI for customer and employee support and self-service solutions.

He had been with Creative Virtual since 2007, helping to establish and grow the company, and to create the largest enterprise virtual assistant deployment by volume in the world.

“Paulo is recognized across our industry as a leading operational expert and a visionary in enterprise contact center AI deployments,” said Speakeasy AI CEO Frank Schneider.

“We’re beyond excited to add his voice, skill and experience to our executive team to help us scale with increased velocity. Our clients, partners and team will all benefit from his leadership.”

“Since my career began, I have always dreamt of aligning digital and voice AI in a truly omnichannel way that transforms customer and agent experience,” Barrett said. “I’m beyond excited to join Speakeasy AI, a team whose product and vision is driving us into the next generation of conversational AI.”

Barrett’s hiring is part of an expansion of leadership at Speakeasy AI to usher in the company’s plans for rapid growth in the area of contact center AI. The software company currently has under 10 employees listed on its LinkedIn page.