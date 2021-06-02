Tech industry veteran Rick Nelson joins Stamford’s ClearDox as CEO

ClearDox LLC, a Stamford-headquartered start-up that provides a SaaS (software as a service) data platform for the commodities market, has named Rick Nelson as its first CEO.

Nelson brings more than 30 years of experience in the software, technology and commodities markets to the company.

He was previously executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Eka Software Solutions, and earlier in his career he was president at Amphora Inc. and chief operating officer for commodities at Calypso Technology.

ClearDox announced the commercial launch of its platform on April 6, with Gulf Oil as its first client. According to the company, the ClearDox platform offers data management services across multiple sectors including oil and natural gas, metals, agriculture, trucking, airlines, bunkering and container shipping.

“ClearDox offers a technology unlike any other in the marketplace, due in large part to the fact that it was developed by commodities professionals with decades of domain expertise,” said Nelson. “I am excited to be taking on this leadership role during a time of dynamic change for commodities firms.”