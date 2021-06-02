Macelleria Italian Steakhouse to open Greenwich restaurant

The Westchester restaurant chain Macelleria Italian Steakhouse is crossing the state border to open its first Connecticut location in the Byram section of Greenwich.

The new restaurant at 2 S. Water St. will take over the space formerly occupied by Char. An opening date has not yet been announced.

The chain is owned by restaurateur Tony Lala and chef Joe Fusco and has restaurants in Armonk and Pelham. In a December 2019 interview with WAG Magazine, Lala explained the restaurant’s concept was to “bring the city experience” to the suburban market, complete with white linen tablecloths and waitstaff in long white aprons and bowties.

“We are very reasonable with the prices, so I want people to come in seven days a week,” Lala said.