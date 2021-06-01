Boehringer Ingelheim exec acquires team that will play cricket for White Plains league

A high-level executive at pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is the new owner of an American Premiere League cricket team.

Victoria Morgan, senior associate director, Global Pharmacovigilance at the Ridgefield drug maker, has signed an exclusive contract with the league to buy the “English” franchise for an undisclosed amount. The club will represent the English community in the U.S.

Morgan, who in a press release was described as “a prominent resident of Northern Westchester County,” was exposed to cricket while traveling as a youngster and for business to the U.K., France, the Middle East and India.

“Right away I was drawn to the idea of bringing communities together, which is the main theme of this league,” she said. “I took my sweet time to analyze the whole business plan and determined that this is the only plan which will serve cricket best in this country and, at the same time, unite several communities under this sport.”

“Ms. Morgan is the first female franchise owner in American Premiere League and she is a true representation of diversity and female entrepreneurship, which is exactly what American Premiere League stands for,” said APL founder and CEO Jay Mir. “Her vast experience of executive level managerial skills will bring great value to American Premiere League.”

Mir said the nascent league has lined up an agent to put together a team of English cricketers from England and the U.S. for Morgan’s squad.

American Premiere League, based in White Plains, is scheduled to kick off its season on Sept. 3. The first English game, versus the Bengalees, is set for Sept. 20 at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey.