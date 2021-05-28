Indian Point turned over to Holtec; clears the way for decommissioning

Entergy Corp. on Friday completed the sale of the subsidiaries that own the Indian Point Energy Center to a Holtec International subsidiary. That clears the way for Holtec to take over the former nuclear power plant and proceed with its decommissioning.

As the Business Journal previously reported, the third and last nuclear reactor at Indian Point in Buchanan, Unit 3, was shut down by Entergy on April 30. It had been in service for 45 years. Indian Point Unit 1 was shut down in 1974. Indian Point Unit 2 was shut down in April 2020.

The New York State Public Service Commission approved the transfer from Entergy to Holtec on May 19.

“We thank all our employees at Indian Point for operating a safe, secure and reliable plant for more than 20 years under Entergy’s ownership,” said Leo Denault, Entergy’s chairman and CEO.

“Protecting public health and safety and the environment is the foundation upon which the Indian Point decommissioning program will be carried out,” Holtec President and CEO Kris Singh said.

“The cutting-edge technologies that we have employed at Pilgrim and Oyster Creek (nuclear plants) to ensure maximum worker and environmental safety and well-being of the local communities will be employed at Indian Point to secure the same excellent outcomes that we continue to achieve at other plants in our fleet.

“We are committed to a continuous engagement with the stakeholders at the local and state levels to ensure a smooth dissemination of information at all times.”

Entergy remains in the electric generation business, delivering electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. It has plants generating approximately 30,000 megawatts of electricity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Holtec International is a privately held technology company with operation centers in Florida, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania in the U.S., and globally in Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

In addition to decontaminating and decommissioning nuclear plants, Holtec provides equipment such as condensers, steam generators and feedwater heaters.