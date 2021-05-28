The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has authorized the completion of five solar projects at properties owned by Westchester County.

The properties have been planned through a partnership between Westchester County and the Power Authority.

They will be developed by Sol Systems, from which the Power Authority will purchase the projects’ output for an expected cost of $355,000 per year for a 20-year term, and sell that energy to the county.

The five sites, for which construction will start this summer, will create 3.9 megawatts to offset county facilities’ energy consumption with clean energy.

They are part of nine sites that have been planned in total; the four other sites will provide affordable clean energy to community residents and small businesses.

The projects are expected to generate enough energy to power 700 homes and offset over 4,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, in addition to creating 215 jobs.

The locations for the nine sites include bus garages in Yonkers and Valhalla, the Westchester County courthouse annex in White Plains, County Parks headquarters in Ardsley and the the County Archives and Records Center in Elmsford.