Controversial zoning reform bill passed by Senate

The Connecticut Senate has passed a controversial zoning reform bill by a 23-13 vote – though even some of its supporters remain less than satisfied with it.

HB 6107 contains numerous reforms to Connecticut’s zoning laws, including legalizing accessory dwelling units, reducing minimum parking mandates, developing a model form-based code, eliminating the term “character” from zoning codes, clarifying technical standards, and reorganizing the state zoning statute.

The Desegregate CT coalition, composed of 70 state nonprofits, had led the charge for the bill’s passage and called its passage last night “an important first step toward a fairer, stronger, cleaner Connecticut.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the support of an overwhelming majority of legislators from all over the state,” said Desegregate CT founder and lead organizer Sara Bronin, saying the coalition and “thousands of supporters who have advocated for this bill are looking forward to seeing Gov. (Ned) Lamont sign it, and we are united in the hope that communities across the state will be one step closer to the Connecticut we all deserve.”

The bill was passed by the House by an 84 to 59 margin last week, but was amended to eliminate a requirement for municipalities to allow construction of multi-unit housing around some train stations and commercial centers. It also included an option for municipalities to opt out of permitting accessory apartments and prohibiting minimum parking space rules. The “opt out” provision requires a 2/3 vote of a municipality’s Board of Selectmen or legislative board.

“Let’s give people a chance to live in all of our communities, not just some of our communities,” said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk). “While I am a bit frustrated with this bill, in that it is not as strong as it could or should be, this bill is a very important step on our road for Connecticut to shed itself from being the most segregated state in the nation. It is a first step, not a last step.”

“I want to be clear about the fact that (HB 6107) is not onerous, that this bill is not taking away home rule,” Sen. Norm Needleman (D-Essex), vice chair of the Planning and Development Committee, said during last night’s debate. “We spent hundreds of collective hours, if not thousands of collective hours, of legislators, advocates, and residents on this bill, and it’s time to move this forward.”

“While this bill was not able to tackle the most ambitious and needed reforms to Connecticut’s deeply flawed system of local zoning relative to housing discrimination, HB 6107 is easily the most progressive and important step forward for housing and zoning in Connecticut in at least 15 years,” declared John Guszkowski, co-chair, government relations committee for CT Chapter of the American Planning Association.

“Several of the core elements of this bill, including reorganizing Section 8-2, strengthening the language surrounding fair housing, requiring commissioner training and zoning officer certification, and opening the door to accessory apartments statewide, have been needed improvements that we have sought for years,” he said.

“This bill is a reminder that big changes are difficult and that big changes are possible,” Guszowski added.

Republican criticism of the legislation surpassed the reservations expressed by some supporters.

“Connecticut must work to improve access to housing for all residents and address deep inequities across all levels of society,” stated Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (D-Stratford). “Once again, the bill put forward by Democrats completely misses that mark. It does nothing to address the root causes of these issues — a stagnant economy, a state that is dead last in job and income growth, and a lack of opportunity to break the cycle of generational poverty.

“People who need better housing need more income and better job opportunities to be able to afford better housing, not more government programs,” Kelly said.

The GOP leader accused Democrats of “seek(ing) “even more power over local communities and their residents. Changing zoning rules to give Hartford greater control over our neighborhoods is not going to boost our economy, grow jobs or make our state more affordable.”

State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield), ranking member of the Planning and Development Committee, has also been vocal about what he believes is a power grab by state Democrats.

“There is no doubt that this bill’s passage will codify state power and prerogative in granting enabling powers to municipalities, changing Connecticut’s law written almost 100 years ago,” he said. “This is only the beginning of a statewide takeover of zoning under the guise of greater empowerment of local control. What will be next — regionalized education, statewide property taxes or even more mandated personal body choices?”

The bill now goes to the governor, who has not taken an official stance on the legislation, though he has indicated that he prefers local municipalities control their own zoning decisions.