David B. Smith hired as planning consultant for Somers

David B. Smith, principal of White Plains’ Planning & Development Advisors, has been hired as Somers’ planning consultant.

Smith’s appointment follows the retirement in March of Somers Director of Planning Syrette Dym.

Planning & Development Advisors provides strategic counsel to municipal and private real estate development firms in the area, from land use development and the approval process through a given project’s implementation.

Recent projects include working on TOD and redevelopment projects in Dobbs Ferry and Tarrytown; developing an update to Irvington’s 2003 Comprehensive Plan; and providing peer review for a senior housing development project in Greenburgh.

Smith’s duties will include working with Somers’ engineering consultants, Woodard & Curran.