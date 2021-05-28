Malta House relocates to former Norwalk convent

Malta House, a nonprofit providing shelter and services for homeless mothers and their babies, is relocating to the site of a former convent on Norwalk’s All Saints Catholic School campus.

The nonprofit’s arrival at 139 West Rock Road will be observed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 3 officiated by Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. In a press statement, Malta House said the new location will allow it to expand its service capacity for mothers and babies by 50%.

Malta House is one of approximately 400 maternity homes in the nation and the only one of its kind in Fairfield County. It has been based for the last 23 years at 5 Prowitt St. in Norwalk, and its relocation follows a $5 million capital campaign to renovate the former convent to meet the nonprofit’s needs.

“I have spent many Saturdays at our new home with various groups of volunteers, all generously giving up a morning to roll up their sleeves and assemble cribs, move furniture, put chairs and tables together, and decorate bedrooms,” said Carey Dougherty, executive director. “What a gift it has been to see such hands-on acts of love and kindness. We are grateful to everyone who has played a part in creating this very special home – we could never have done this without their support.”