Mohegans name Ray Pineault president and CEO

Ray Pineault, who has served as interim CEO for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment since March 31, has been named its president and CEO, effective immediately.

Pineault will oversee all day-to-day operations for MGE, including ongoing brand growth and the company’s path through the evolving world of integrated entertainment and the digital gaming landscape, according to a statement.

“We are tremendously lucky to have someone of Ray’s caliber, experience and intellect taking on this role. His grasp of our organization and all its moving parts across nine worldwide properties is unmatched,” said James Gessner Jr., chairman of the Mohegan Tribe and MGE Management Board.

“Having someone with these abilities come from within our Tribal membership makes this day all the more meaningful,” he saidd. “Today is a proud day for the Mohegan Nation.”

The news follows the March announcement that Jason Guyot had been named president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

Pineualt’s background includes stints as president and general manager of MGE’s flagship property, Mohegan Sun Connecticut, and most recently as MGE’s chief operating officer.

He will be responsible for the overall success of MGE where, in alignment with the Tribal Council, he will “create, communicate, and execute a global vision, strategy, and direction for the company, drive the company’s culture, values, and behavior, build a high performing executive team, and allocate capital to the company’s priorities.

“He will also drive the operational results of all MGE owned and affiliated properties through overseeing the effective development, implementation and measurement of all strategic business plans including capital and operating budgets, marketing, technology, people, operations, development, and legal.”

“I am grateful to the Mohegan Tribe for this opportunity and will work tirelessly to uphold our values and traditions, both here in the United States and in the communities around the world in which we operate,” Pineault said.