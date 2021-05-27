Martin Anderson named Fairfield County regional manager by Webster Bank

Martin H. Anderson has been appointed Webster Bank’s regional president for the Fairfield County market.

A resident of Bethel, Anderson joined Webster Bank in 2009 and is a senior vice president in its middle market banking group. He is a member of the board of the Exit Planning Exchange in Fairfield County and is on the Event Planning Committee for First Tee of Fairfield County.

He also served as vice chair of United Way of Western Connecticut and is a former board member of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Connecticut.

He joins Webster Bank regional presidents serving in the bank’s Boston, Rhode Island-Southeastern Massachusetts, Metro New York City and Philadelphia markets.

The bank also announced that Regional President Timothy D. Bergstrom will now oversee the Hartford, New Haven and Middlesex counties markets, while Regional President Michael L. O’Connor will continue to oversee the greater Waterbury market.