Three new tenants in 2009 Summer St. Stamford office space

Three businesses were announced Thursday as new tenants of commercial office building 2009 Summer St. in downtown Stamford.

LaForte Financial Services, Regal Blu Pool & Spa and Total Insurance Brokerage all recently signed leases for space in the building, owned by The Field Group, a commercial real estate developer based in Stamford.

Adam Cognetta and Casey McKnight of Choyce Peterson commercial real estate brokerage represented the Field Group in negotiating the deals.

“2009 Summer Street is a great downtown value in a clean, quiet, well-maintained building – the perfect environment to support smaller and growing businesses,” Cognetta said. “The location offers walkability, convenience and good access to I-95 and the Merritt Parkway.”

The building’s features include 24/7 access, ADA compliance, a building conference room, a parking lot and walkability to a bus stop, restaurants, coffee shops and downtown landmarks. It is 17,900 square feet in total.

“The majority of existing suites at 2009 Summer Street are less than 2,000 square feet, so we’ve been a preferred option for those tenants who don’t want to be in a coworking space, or at home,” said Mat Field, landlord representative for The Field Group.

“Alternatively, we’ve been happy to accommodate circumstances where tenants need to relocate and right-size their space.”