Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens fourth Hudson Valley location in Poughkeepsie

Phil Hall
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own-burrito restaurant chain, has expanded further into the Hudson Valley market with a new site in the town of Poughkeepsie.

The restaurant on Route 9 at Neptune Road joins the chain’s locations in Monroe, New Windsor and Pomona. The restaurant is in the former location of  Cibo. The majority of the fast-casual chain’s New York locations are in the Hudson Valley – its two other Empire State outposts are on Staten Island.

The first Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 2008. The company now has 50 restaurants in nine states.

The Poughkeepsie location opened on May 25 and a grand opening ceremony is being planned for a still-unscheduled date.

“Our team is really looking forward to getting to know the Poughkeepsie area,” said Hamin Patel, franchise owner of the Poughkeepsie Bubbakoo’s, in an interview with the restaurant industry trade journal QSR.

