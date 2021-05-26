Starbucks’ renewable energy partnership in NY would benefit Hudson Valley

Starbucks has announced a $97 million investment for up to 23 community solar projects throughout New York state that would be implemented over the next several years.



In total, it’s estimated that it would provide renewable solar energy to over 24,000 Starbucks stores, households, small businesses, nonprofits, churches and universities.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, two of the sites in the Hudson Valley are in Blooming Grove and the town of Ulster.

The electricity generated from these sites would provide energy credits for about 90 Starbucks stores in and around their respective municipalities, with the remainder from other community solar sites. Energy in excess of Starbucks’ usage will go toward other residential and commercial electricity users in the area.

The projects, to be completed in partnership with Generate Capital, a renewable energy provider based in San Francisco, are part of the Starbucks corporate initiative to become a resource-positive company and cut down half of its carbon, water and waste footprint by 2030.

“At Starbucks, our vision is to become resource positive, to give more than we take from the planet. People is what this climate crisis is all about and so we must focus on the people who are disproportionally impacted by climate change,” said Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks.

“That is why we go beyond simply powering our stores with green energy; we’re committed to supporting and strengthening underserved communities and using our scale for good to bring more clean power onto the grid.”

The investments are estimated to offset about 70% of Starbucks’ electricity usage within New York state.