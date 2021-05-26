CT Senate approves iGaming, sports betting bill

Connecticut gamblers no longer need to place bets on whether the state will legalize sports betting and online casino games, as the issue appears to be a done deal.

The state Senate last night passed HB 6451, which authorizes Gov. Ned Lamont to sign renegotiated gaming compacts with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, by a 28-6 vote.

It also allows the Connecticut Lottery Corp. to offer in-person and online sports betting, online keno and online lottery games. The Lottery can also operate up to 15 licensed in-person sports betting facilities, including one in Bridgeport.

The bill was approved by the House last week by a 122-21 majority.

Lamont said he expects to sign the bill in the next few days. Following that, his administration and the tribes will seek approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior to amend the state’s compact with the tribes. Federal approval is mandatory.

The governor said the legislation “modernizes Connecticut’s gaming landscape” and “is in the best interests of the state of Connecticut and its citizens.”

State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield), who has frequently voiced opposition to expanding legalized gambling in the state, voted against HB 6451 last night.

“Following a year of incredible challenges, this is exactly the wrong time to put a virtual casino in every home in the state,” he said in a statement.

“According to gambling addiction professionals, the rate of problem gambling disorders, and the resulting social and personal financial problems, increases for online players, especially for those experiencing anxiety, isolation and depression.

“Already, we would point out, internet gambling addiction is the fastest growing addiction among American children, high schoolers and college students because of real-time betting access on cell phones and computers,” Hwang, who is the Ranking Member of the Public Safety & Security Committee, added.

“What is most disappointing is the legislature’s failure to conduct the statutorily required study of the economic and societal costs of gambling,” he said. “These studies should be completed at least once every 10 years and Connecticut has embarrassingly not produced one since 2008.”

The legislation requires the Lottery to pay $1 million and each tribe to pay $500,000 annually toward problem gambling programs.

Also voting against the bill were Republican Sens. John Kissel (Enfield) and Craig Miner (Litchfield) and Democrats Patricia Billie Miller (Stamford), Saud Anwar (South Windsor) and Derek Slap (West Hartford).

Two senators did not vote, including Dennis Bradley (D-Bridgeport), who with his campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez was charged earlier in the day in a federal indictment of conspiring in 2018 to defraud Connecticut’s public campaign financing program of $179,850.