Luxury home staging company leases 5K square feet in Black Rock section of Bridgeport

Iconic Modern Home, a luxury home staging company, has leased 5,500 square feet of warehouse space at 27-67 Poland St. in Bridgeport, bringing the Black Rock building to 100% capacity.

The building will be the company’s second property, joining a warehouse at 39 Knight St. in Norwalk, according to Angel Commercial LLC President Jon Angel, who represented the landlord.

Iconic Modern Home works with real estate agents and developers in its luxury staging business. It uses authentic modern furnishings and investment-grade art to differentiate properties from the rest of the market.