Flurry of leasing activity at 700 and 850 Canal St. in Stamford

Gottesman Real Estate Partners and Mountain Development Corp. are touting a flurry of recent transactions at sister properties 700 and 850 Canal St. in Stamford.

With the support of office leasing agent Cushman & Wakefield, Gottesman and Mountain Development have completed 11 transactions – including new leases, renewals and expansions – involving over 33,000 square feet over the past 12 months.

Most recently, cross-fitness-style gym Madabolic signed a lease for 3,760 square feet at 850 Canal, while long-time tenant Gainline Capital Partners renewed and expanded its offices to 4,620 square feet at 700 Canal. Earlier this year, Shumway Capital Partners signed on for 3,225 square feet at 700 Canal.

Other new tenants taking occupancy in recent months include Connecticut Green Bank and Province at 700 Canal, where Arccos Golf renewed its commitment. New additions at 850 Canal include a Golftec indoor hitting range and Cornell Veterinary Services, with StoneX Group renewing and expanding at the building.

“The success of these properties within the current office real estate climate speaks to both the desirability of the location and this established ownership’s responsiveness to meeting tenant needs,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Scruton, who heads the leasing assignment with William Montague of the commercial real estate services firm’s Stamford office.