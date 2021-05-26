APTMetrics leases new HQ space in Westport

APTMetrics, a national, full-service human resource consulting firm, has signed a lease for a new 2,700-square-foot headquarters at 320 Post Road West in Westport.

Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan, who represented APTMetrics in the transaction, said they showed APTMetrics CFO Martin Kelly a number of options, including its existing headquarters in Darien and satellite office locations in Virginia, Georgia and Illinois.

Kelly said he preferred to relocate the firm’s Fairfield County headquarters office farther north in the county to better align with the needs of the on-site team and financial objectives of the business.

The building at 320 Post Road West had recently undergone extensive renovations, while its location near I-95 and the Merritt Parkway were also deemed preferable. The Choyce Peterson team negotiated a long-term lease with “favorable financial terms” for APTMetrics, including free rent and a custom build-out provided by the landlord, according to a statement.

That landlord, 320 Post Road West Group, was represented by Cushman & Wakefield Senior Director Adam Klimek.