Bridgeport state senator and campaign treasurer indicted on election funding fraud

A federal grand jury has indicted state Sen. Dennis A. Bradley Jr. (D-Bridgeport) and his former campaign treasurer, Jessica Martinez, with defrauding Connecticut’s program for publicly funding political campaigns during Bradley’s 2018 election run.

According to the charges, Bradley, Martinez and other unnamed individuals conspired to defraud the Connecticut State Election Enforcement Commission (SEEC), the Citizens’ Election Fund and the state government with misrepresentations of Bradley’s compliance with state election law and the requirements and restrictions of the Citizens’ Election Program. The CEP is a voluntary public election-financing program that enables candidates to apply to SEEC for grants to fund their primary and general election campaigns.

Among the compliance violations cited in the indictment were misrepresentations and omissions of fundraising events at the Dolphin’s Cove restaurant in Bridgeport and a “Thank You Party” for friends and clients of Bradley’s law firm.

SEEC issued the campaign $84,140 in public funds in July 2018, and Bradley won the Democratic primary one month later with approximately 55% of the vote.

Bradley and Martinez are accused using a false statement to obtain an additional $95,710 CEP grant to finance Bradley’s general election campaign. Bradley did not receive the grant but nonetheless won the election with approximately 87% of the vote.

Martinez is also accused of making false statements to investigating FBI special agents in March 2020 and under oath before the grand jury in September 2020.

Bradley is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. Martinez is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, one count of making a false statement to the FBI, and one count of making a false declaration before the grand jury.

The conspiracy and fraud offenses carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count, and the false statement and declaration offenses carry a maximum term of imprisonment of five years on each count.

Bradley and Martinez entered pleas of not guilty to the charges and were released on bonds in the amount of $300,000 and $250,000, respectively.