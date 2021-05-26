Greenwich’s Charter Realty acquires West Hartford’s Blue Back Square

Greenwich-headquartered Charter Realty & Development Corp. has acquired Blue Back Square, a mixed-use retail and residential development in West Hartford. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Charter Realty bought the property from Chicago-based Starwood Retail Partners, which owned it since 2013. Charter Realty is teaming with Rialto Capital Management of New York City to form an ownership group called Blue Back Capital Partners.

Blue Back Square opened in 2008 as a public-private partnership between the town of West Hartford and its partners. The development features upscale retail and restaurants, along with a Cinepolis movie theater and multifamily housing.

“As a Connecticut-based company, our team is all local and fully dedicated to the long-term success of the property,” said Paul Brandes, a founding Principal of Charter Realty. “We look forward to working with the West Hartford community and patrons alike to bring in new offerings and enhance the overall experience at Blue Back Square.”